New Rice Village coffee shop is perfect blend of brew and inclusivity

HOUSTON — A coffee shop primarily staffed by adults with developmental disabilities has opened its 17th location in Rice Village.

Bitty & Beau's is the perfect blend between a strong cup of joe and inclusivity. The shop mainly employs people with down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other intellectual disabilities.

"It's sort of a bridge for people without disabilities and where people with disabilities are. It's a place where they can come together and experience each other in a familiar environment...," said Ben Wright, the founder of Bitty & Beau's.

With the help of supervisors, the employees do it all, from greeting customers to cleaning and taking orders.

"I really like what I do," Ryan Von Drehle said.

Customers love what Bitty & Beau's employees do as well.

"We wanted to support Bitty & Beau's mission of allowing individuals with intellectual disabilities to show others what they are capable of and what their abilities are," said one customer.

Family members of those working behind the counter are happy their loved ones are given a chance to join the workforce.

"He always provokes a smile," said Luis Quintero, the father of the employees. "He always likes to make people happy so he engages with them and he wants to make them feel comfortable,"

They hope this is an example for other businesses to wake up and smell the coffee.

"This is all it takes to include people with disabilities in the workforce. It doesn’t take an army of people. Just takes people with commitment and passion and courage to do it," said Wright.

Bitty & Beau’s is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. If you’re interested in applying, you can email houston@bittyandbeauscoffee.com.