Galveston invites residents to vote on city's new official flag

Last year, the City of Galveston’s Cultural Arts Commission asked artists to submit designs for a flag representing Galveston. Ten drawings were selected.

GALVESTON, Texas — The City of Galveston is asking its residents for help in selecting its official city flag.

Last year, the City of Galveston’s Cultural Arts Commission asked artists to submit designs for a flag representing Galveston. The commission said they received dozens of flag submissions and selected the top 10 based on certain criteria which included:

Keep it simple

Use meaningful symbolism

Use 2 or 3 basic colors

No lettering or seals

Be distinctive or be related

Residents can vote for their top three choices here. You have until Sunday, Feb. 7 to vote.

Once all votes are submitted, the final designs will be submitted to the city council for a final vote.

PHOTOS: Galveston residents can vote on city's official flag 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10