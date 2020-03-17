HOUSTON, Texas — Many traditional schools across Texas and the nation are closed due to coronavirus.

But facilities like the Museum District Childcare Center are still accepting the smallest of kids.

"Between 45 to 50, sometimes more," said director Flavia Souza.

Souza shared photos from inside with us since we were not allowed to enter the center.

Limiting access to people is among new guidelines issued by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

It oversees some 17,000 child care operations.

"They sent us and email Sunday evening telling us not to allow people in the center except for personnel, staff, children," said Souza. "And to monitor everyone’s temperature as they come in.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health was asked about closing day cares during a news conference.

But children are said to be asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus and child care centers have a lower transmission and exposure risk.

So, thus far, they’ve been excluded from the same guidelines as regular schools.

“I do feel for the moms who are in need of one right now,” said Houston mother Kim French.

French is able to care for her son, Harrison, from home.

But she believes day care and child care centers are filling a huge void for a lot of families dealing with new demands.

“I mean, I would hope that they would stay open as long as they could for the help they’re willing to offer to people," said French. "But, at the same time, we all want to keep it contained as well as we can and help those around us who are at more risk.”

That also means keeping things even more clean at center like the one we visited.

"Top to bottom," said Souza. "Walls, shelves, everything, you name it.”

Souza said about half the parents have decided to keep their kids at home this week since they're working for home.

Read more on the state's new guidelines for child care centers here: