Business/event closings due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

As the storm bears down, some businesses and attractions are announcing closures

As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in, some attractions and businesses are announcing closings. We're keeping a list of them below. 

  • Houston Zoo -- Closed at noon Monday, will remain closed Tuesday
  • Space Center Houston - Closing at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday 
  • Harris County Elections Administration locations - Closing at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday
  • Harris County Department of Education facilities - Closing at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday

As we get more in, we'll add them here. If you know of business closings, email them to us at web@khou.com. 

