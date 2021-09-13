Business/event closings due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in, some attractions and businesses are announcing closings. We're keeping a list of them below.
- Houston Zoo -- Closed at noon Monday, will remain closed Tuesday
- Space Center Houston - Closing at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday
- Harris County Elections Administration locations - Closing at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday
- Harris County Department of Education facilities - Closing at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday
As we get more in, we'll add them here.