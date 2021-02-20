Airplane parts fall from sky in Broomfield, authorities say

There have been no injuries, but parts have fallen at least three locations, Broomfield Police said.

Metal parts fell from the sky on Saturday, possibly from a passing aircraft in the the Broomfield area, according to law enforcement and fire agencies.

Broomfield Police said parts had fallen in the areas of 136th and Sheridan, 136th and Lowell, and 13th and Elmwood.

North Metro Fire Rescue said there were no confirmed injuries.

9NEWS Aviation Expert Greg Feith said the part pictured above is an airplane cowling ring, which he describes as the silver band around an engine.

A spokeswoman for Denver International Airport said that United Flight 328 to Honolulu had an engine issue and returned to DIA. A little more than 200 people were on board, and no one was injured.

What we know



United Flight 328 ten minutes into flight experienced emergency. "Loud bang" reported by passengers inside.



Right engine damage.



Parts of that right engine ended up raining down on Broomfield



No injuries reported



Heck of a story for people on ground and in air — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

BREAKING



This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA



Passengers cheer.



You can see damage to right engine.



Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

This story will be updated as information is available.

