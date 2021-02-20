Airplane parts fall from sky in Broomfield, authorities say

Metal parts fell from the sky on Saturday, possibly from a passing aircraft in the the Broomfield area, according to law enforcement and fire agencies.
Broomfield Police said parts had fallen in the areas of 136th and Sheridan, 136th and Lowell, and 13th and Elmwood.
North Metro Fire Rescue said there were no confirmed injuries.
9NEWS Aviation Expert Greg Feith said the part pictured above is an airplane cowling ring, which he describes as the silver band around an engine.
A spokeswoman for Denver International Airport said that United Flight 328 to Honolulu had an engine issue and returned to DIA. A little more than 200 people were on board, and no one was injured.
This story will be updated as information is available.
