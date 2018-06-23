WASHINGTON -- After Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter to say she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant, a DC restaurant of the same name has also taken to Twitter to say – no, they’re not that one.

Good morning! @PressSec went to the unaffiliated @RedHenLex last night, not to our DC-based restaurant. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

The Red Hen in DC says the restaurant Sanders Tweeted about, the Red Hen of Lexington, Va., is unaffiliated with them.

According to the Press Secretary’s personal Twitter account, she was asked to leave the Red Hen in Lexington on Friday night by the owner because she works for the president. “Her actions say far more about her than about me," Sanders said.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

While the Red Hen DC was quick to make a clarification within the hour that Sanders posted her message, both their Yelp page and Facebook page already got several posts by people confusing their restaurant for the Lexington one.

On Facebook, Lynne Kaliczak wrote “TERRIBLE PLACE THAT LET'S THEIR MANAGERS KICK SARAH SANDERS OUT FOR NO REASON OTHER THEN SHE WORKS FOR POTUS,” before giving the establishment a one star review.

On Yelp, user Thahn L wrote, “Heard they don't serve people they politically disagree with. Sad. Was going to bring our whole crew there. Maybe we will, just to protest outside or use their bathrooms,” along with a picture of a group of people wearing Make America Great Again attire outside of the White House.

This is the second time in recent weeks someone affiliated with the Trump administration has had trouble at a restaurant.

In D.C. on Tuesday night, protesters interrupted the dinner of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's dinner at a Mexican restaurant. Videos of the incident show protesters chanting “shame” at the Secretary who had recently defended the administration’s controversial family separations at the border.

Since Sanders’ Tweet, the Red Hen in Lexington, the one she is referring to, has also been hit with negative social media reviews.

