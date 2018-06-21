HOUSTON - Residents on Fox Springs Drive say their street had about 2 to 3 feet of water, in Wednesday’s rainfall. One car even got stuck in the rising water.

“People got out their car and went to that house, saying their car stalled in the middle of the road,” said Ariyah James.

James’ aunt recorded cell phone video that shows how high the water rose in the neighborhood.

Their home, like every other house in their neighborhood in Bear Creek Village, is still being repaired after Hurricane Harvey.

“They were scared that their house was going to get flooded again because all the water was starting to get higher and higher. They had to put the car inside the garage,” added James.

The subdivisions in the area are located in the Addicks Watershed, on the edge of the Reservoir.

Ian Rizk says it doesn’t take much rainfall to leave their low-lying streets, inundated with water. “Where all the storm water goes in, I think there’s a lot of debris in there,” Rizk told KHOU 11 Thursday.

Rizk is worried what a future storm will do. “It’s very concerning. It seems there’s a lot of talk that they’re going to be doing things to help us out, but I don’t see anything happening.”

“We’re extremely concerned about damage and people’s lives and safety and security in that area,” said Matt Lopez, the Precinct 3 coordinator for the Harris County Flood Control District.

Lopez says there is a project currently underway in Horsepen Creek to remove silt and debris. A similar project, he says, will soon start for Bear Creek.

One for Langham Creek is set for the near future.

“We’re trying to get more water into the reservoir and the tributaries to the reservoir, so if you remove sediment from the tributaries, that will get more water into the reservoir and away from structures.” he said.

As of now, no timelines are being given for completing the projects. Flood Control officials say their plans from 2016 to clean up the Watershed , had to be revised, after Harvey.

