Buying and selling apps are replacing yard sales, but beware of risks

What's the best way to clear some unwanted items?

HOUSTON — It used to be that the best way to buy or sell unwanted things was by throwing a yard sale.

But whether you're selling a few things or buying something to save cash, buying apps are becoming more common since they're easy and convenient.

If you're looking to get rid of things quickly, nothing beats a summer yard sale, but the experts say if you're looking to get top dollar, consider a buying or selling app. The apps are a great way to put your merchandise in front of more people.

"I use Facebook Marketplace," Roseanne Sweikata said. "You just have to make sure you trust who meet up to buy from."

There are several popular buying and selling apps, including NextDoor, OfferUp, Decluttr, Tradesy, Poshmark and ThredUp.

According to the Better Business Bureau, those apps also require a lot more caution from both buyers and sellers.

The biggest red flag to watch out for is a seller who wants to pay in gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

The BBB also said to watch out for other things like bogus checks that will bounce in a week or two. There are also deals that are too good to be true or fake listings that are copied from legitimate websites.