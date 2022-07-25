Video: Armed suspects rob man selling car on Facebook Marketplace, police say

The victim said the potential buyer requested that they meet up in a hotel parking lot. He was then held up at gunpoint.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint during a meet up to sell a car in a hotel parking lot along the North Freeway in April.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

This happened on April 4 in the 6100 block of the North Freeway.

Houston police said the victim was selling his Nissan Altima on Facebook Marketplace when he was contacted by a potential buyer.

The victim said the potential buyer requested that they meet up in a hotel parking lot. He said the buyer showed up in the parking lot just before 3:30 p.m. with another man in a gray Hyundai Accent.

The two men got out of the Hyundai and walked towards the victim’s car as the driver of the Hyundai pulled out of the parking space, police said. One of the men got into the back seat of the Nissan while pointing a handgun at him.

The victim tried to drive off but the suspect told him to stop while he had the gun pressed to the back of his neck, police said. The victim stopped his car, and the suspects took his wallet and cell phones.

The suspects then sped away in their Hyundai, police said.

Police said the account used on the potential buyers Facebook page was fake and did not provide accurate information that would lead to the identity of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, from 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing black jeans and a black hoodie.

The second suspect is described a Black male, from 25 to 35 years old, also wearing black jeans and a black hoodie, police said.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation.

