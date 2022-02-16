Where can you find the best deals for Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day sales offer deep discounts on pricey purchases for your home.

Why is this weekend a good time to spruce up your home?

Next Monday is Presidents Day and American companies use the long weekend to stage some massive sales.

But not all discounts are created equal.

This weekend’s savings are all about things for your home. We're talking major appliances, mattresses and bedding.

Traditionally these sales usually started on the Friday before Presidents Day, but in recent years they have moved earlier and earlier in the week.

So who is offering savings?

Best Buy is offering hundreds off some appliances. That includes big ticket items like refrigerators, stoves and dishwashers.

Home Depot is offering 25 percent off some major appliances, and it’s not just the big stuff. Smaller items like vacuums and coffee makers are also on sale.

Bed Bath & Beyond has knocked down the price of some kitchen essentials as well by 20 percent.

The other big item usually discounted this weekend are mattresses.

Brands from Tempur-Pedic to Purple are offering hundreds of dollars off some of their items.

If you are going for one of the popular beds in a box, don’t forget to check for coupon codes.