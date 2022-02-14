Why has rent gone up across the country by 14 percent?

Here in Houston prices jumped a little over 10 percent.

HOUSTON — Why is rent going up across the country?

Nationwide average rental listings jumped 14 percent in price last year according to the real estate firm Redfin. Here in Houston prices jumped a little over 10 percent.

An economist with apartment list told The Washington Post that the pandemic has pushed people to look for their own space. That’s everyone from young adults tired of living with their parents, people tired of living with roommates to couples who split up during lockdown. So you have a lot more people looking for apartments.

This comes as supply has stalled. Supply chain disruptions have led to construction delays across the country, meaning apartments can’t be built to keep up with demand. It also means homes can’t be built for all the people looking to buy a home. The competitive housing market has forced some potential home buyers to rent instead.

The pandemic is also changing where people want to live. With the rise of remote working, well-paid white collar workers in expensive cities like New York and San Francisco are looking for more affordable digs. And instead of buying right away they are looking for short term leases. That may be why a city like Austin has seen a 40 percent increase in rents since last year.