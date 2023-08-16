Why could some pre-planning help you save money on your kid’s extracurricular activities?

Sports teams can be costly to parents, but there are ways to save money.

HOUSTON — Raising kids is pricey, but raising kids who are into sports can be even more expensive.

According to a 2019 survey from the Aspen Institute and Utah State University, sports families spend on average $700 a year on each kid, but some families spend up to $9,000 on one child. Those big price tags can be attached to sports you wouldn’t think would cost that much like basketball.

So how can you keep costs down while still supporting your child’s sporting dreams?

First things first, put some thought into what sport your kid plays. Equipment-heavy sports are going to be more expensive. If your kid has their heart set on being the next ice hockey superstar, skip the brand new equipment, especially if you are not sure they will stick with it.

Also, look for second-hand gear. There are websites that specialize in used sporting equipment. This can come in handy if your child hits a growth spurt as well.

Another way to save money is to invest your time. Many leagues will give parents a discount if they volunteer with a team. You can also work with other parents to set up a carpool rotation to save some gas money.

To keep travel costs down, stick to local leagues instead of traveling teams or club sports. Costs can skyrocket when you hit these more elite teams.