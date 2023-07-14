A safe workout in the heat involves more than knowing the temperature

HOUSTON — Why should you do some research before exercising outdoors?

It is not exactly breaking news that it is hot outside right now, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to give up their outdoor workout. Deciding when it is safe to still lace up the sneakers and head out is more complicated then just knowing what the temperature is out there.

According to the Washington Post, the consequences of a too-hot workout can range from feeling thirsty to death.

While experts say the numbers on the thermometer are not the only thing you should be looking at, when it hits 95 degrees, you should think about moving inside. That number is for athletes conditioned to working out in the heat. like many Houstonians. In other parts of the country, the threshold is a lot lower.

The other big factor is humidity. With high humidity, when there is a lot of moisture in the air, it is harder for your sweat to cool your skin, making working out even more dangerous.

So what are the warning signs? According to the experts, you should be on the lookout for a headache, thirst and muscle weakness. If you start to get the chills, that can be a sign of heat stroke. Also, be aware that some medications can make it harder for your body to regulate temperature.

And while water is essential in the heat, too much water can be a problem, too. It's called water intoxication and it can be deadly. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and a throbbing headache.