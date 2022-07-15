Summer travelers getting hit with hundreds of dollars on hidden fees

Those "little" extras that are added to your bill are known as "drip pricing" and they're more common than ever.

If you've taken a vacation lately, flown on an airline, even eaten in a nice restaurant, you may have experienced them. We are talking about hidden fees, that can make your final bill a lot bigger than you expected.

The Better Business Bureau is now calling it the "hidden cost economy," where a $300 flight or hotel room turns out to be $400.

It's also known as "drip pricing," all the little extras that drip onto your bill.

They include:

Some restaurants are adding inflation surcharges of 5% to bills.

Many hotels are adding $25 or $30 per night resort fees, whether you use the pool or not.

Airlines may add baggage fees, fees for onboard food and fees for extra legroom.

Some vacation home rentals are including hundreds of dollars in fees to a weekly rental.

So from the doesn't that stink file, those rental properties may some of the worst examples of drip pricing.

Let's say you find a beach condo or lake house rental at a great price.

But then comes the $150 cleaning fee, the $100 booking fee, possibly a $100 administration fee and good luck if you want to bring the dog: that can be another $150.

The BBB says they are perfectly legal, unless they are added onto your credit card as a surprise after you pay the final bill.

So check in advance before hitting the "book now" button.

Some fees you might be able to negotiate: If you are in a hotel for just one night, for example, ask if you can skip the resort fee.