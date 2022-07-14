Housing market cools a bit for sellers in Houston

Experts said it's still a seller's market in Houston, but it's not quite as hot as it was a year ago.

HOUSTON — Just a couple of months ago, offers on homes were pouring in. Now in Houston, experts said it's still a seller's market but it's not quite as hot.

At her Heights office, Nan & Co. Properties Houston Realtor Associate Alex Berry said, "It is still a seller’s market, but this ‘white-hot’ seller’s market ... it’s cooled a little bit.”

Still, over the last decade, Houston homes - including her own – have gone up exponentially.

“I bought it in the 200s ... our average right now is over $500,000," Berry said.

A combination of low inventory, high demand, prices, interest rates and inflation are driving the market.

“We were just over 6% recently (interest rate) and we got a little relief there. But they are projected to be, I’m hearing, in the 7s by the end of the year," Berry said.

This translates to, “Instead of eight to 10 offers, we’re seeing two to three," Berry said.

According to the Houston Association of Realtors, single-family home sales fell 8.6% last month - with almost 1,000 fewer units sold. It's the third consecutive monthly year-over-year decline.

According to the Houston Association of Realtors' June 2022 Market Update, 9,728 units were sold compared to 10,649 in June of 2021.

However, Berry said it’s important to remember that 2021 was a record-breaking year for home sales.

“Versus this time last year, we’re selling more dollar-amount-wise," Berry said.

The hottest market right now she said is for homes between $500,000 and $1 million.

It’s likely to continue to be a sellers' market, she said, and if you’re going sell now, you’ve got to plan accordingly.