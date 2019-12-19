HOUSTON — Each week, we test a product to let you know if it’s worth it or not.

This week, we’re digging through our product closet to see what’s worth it for last-minute holiday shoppers.

Product No. 1

The Ruggie is a rug with a built-in alarm clock. Once you set the alarm, the only way to turn it off is to stand on it for at least 3 seconds. It worked on a 12-year-old named Libby. The Ruggie is available right now on Amazon for $69.

Product No. 2

The Power Smokeless Grill lets you grill indoors without all the smoke. We tested the grill with Gwen and the gadget worked surprisingly well. Not only did it leave grill marks but our food was delicious. The Power Smokeless Grill is available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $120. Don’t forget to bring your coupons.

Product No. 3

The Shacke Pak Packing Cubes are like drawers for your suitcase! We got a certified professional organizer name Ellen Delap to show us how to get the most out of the cubes. Cindy, a new mom, was instantly impressed.

A four-pack of Shacke Pak Packing Cubes is available at Amazon for $23.

