HOUSTON -- A $30,250,000 winning ticket for Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing was sold in northeast Houston, lotto officials tweeted.

The winning numbers for May 16 were 20-24-27-37-39-41.

The winning Quick Pick was sold at MJ'S All Season Food Store located at 15935-A Lee Road.

The owner says it’s a first for their store – they’ll also be getting a percentage of that win.

As customers walked into MJ’s, several bought themselves a ticket as soon as they heard the news. Hoping they might get a lucky break, too.

Among those, wishing, and wondering why it wasn’t them, was customer Larry Stewart, who lives right around the corner from the store.

“Wish I had got it, wish it was mine, but whoever got it, I know they lucky, they probably needed it. This usually happens in another state, but thank God it’s here, from the corner store of my old place,” said Stewart.

