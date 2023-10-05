IKEA officially coming to the Katy area in 2024

While the IKEA location on the Katy Freeway is about 300,000 square feet, the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch location is only about 5,000 square feet.

CINCO RANCH, Texas — It’s official! IKEA is expanding in the Houston area with a new format store near Katy in the spring of 2024.

The international furniture store chain is opening an IKEA “Plan & Order Point With Pick-up” in the spring of 2024. As KHOU.com has previously reported, the new store will be located at the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in the Katy area.

According to an official release from the international furniture chain, The Plan & Order Point With Pick-up is a new type of meeting point for Houston customers. It will offer home furnishing inspiration and personalized interior design planning, plus include an IKEA pick-up point, allowing customers to pick up their purchases made online or ordered at the Plan & order point.

Purchases made at IKEA Katy can also be arranged to be transported to a customer’s home or to another convenient location.

“Our commitment to expanding the IKEA experience is unwavering and Katy is a strategic next step in our journey. We believe in bringing the magic of IKEA closer to our customers to better meet their needs, both in-store and digitally, with newer, more accessible store formats," Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA U.S., said.

The international furniture retailer filed the renovation project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation with a completion date of February 2024. The renovation is estimated to cost $1.6 million.

The renovation is set to begin in January on Cinco Ranch Boulevard near Perry’s Steakhouse in the shopping and dining center.

“By bringing IKEA closer to home, we're making it easier than ever for everyone in Katy and the wider Houston area to access the brand they know and love—without the long drive,” Fredrik Rabe, market manager, IKEA U.S., said. “We’re so excited to open the IKEA Katy Plan & order point with Pick-up as a testament to our pursuit of accessibility, convenience and quality.”

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is a mixed-use center that offers dining, shopping, and outdoor entertainment located along the Grand Parkway, just north of Westheimer Parkway.

“We are thrilled to welcome the IKEA Katy Plan & Order Point with Pick-up to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch expanding our wonderful tenant mix with this first-to-market location,” Norma Garza, general manager at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, said. “IKEA has been a Houston-favorite for many years and this location will be a great addition to the Katy community for their home décor and design needs.”

While the IKEA location on the Katy Freeway is about 300,000 square feet, the LaCenterra location is only about 5,000 square feet.

Earlier this year, IKEA announced they were building a new store in Southlake, Texas that will be a new customer meeting point. The store will have all of the features of the IKEA Plan and Order Point, including home furnishing inspiration and personalized interior design planning.