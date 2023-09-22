Big-name furniture store coming to Katy area in 2024

While the IKEA location on the Katy Freeway is about 300,000 square feet, the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch location is only about 5,000 square feet.

CINCO RANCH, Texas — IKEA plans to build a new, smaller store location at the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in the Katy area in early 2024, according to state records.

The international furniture retailer filed the renovation project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation with a completion date of February 2024. The renovation is estimated to cost $1.6 million.

The renovation is set to begin in January on Cinco Ranch Boulevard near Perry’s Steakhouse in the shopping and dining center.

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is a mixed-use center that offers dining, shopping, and outdoor entertainment located along the Grand Parkway, just north of Westheimer Parkway.

While the IKEA location on the Katy Freeway is about 300,000 square feet, the LaCenterra location is only about 5,000 square feet. No announcement has been made about how this new location will work or when it will officially open.

Earlier this year, IKEA announced they were building a new store in Southlake, Texas that will be a new customer meeting point. The store will have all of the features of the IKEA plan and order point, including home furnishing inspiration and personalized interior design planning.