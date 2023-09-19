Kim Son announces its closing popular Stafford restaurant in business since 1999

The popular Vietnamese restaurant in Fort Bend County has been a favorite for family gatherings and special celebrations since it opened in 1999.

STAFFORD, Texas — Folks in Stafford only have a few days left to visit a longtime favorite restaurant.

Kim Son on the Southwest Freeway announced it's closing after 24 years in business.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Kim Son Stafford, after serving our community for so many wonderful years," the owners posted on Facebook. "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your loyal support and patronage throughout this incredible journey."

Your last chance to enjoy the traditional Vietnamese restaurant at the Stafford location is Sept. 24. The other Kim Son restaurants in downtown Houston and Asiatown will remain open.

The first Kim Son Restaurant was opened in downtown Houston decades ago by Kim Su Tran La or "Mama La" as she's affectionately called.

According to the website, “Mama La” remains the secret ingredient behind each restaurant.

"Mama La," her husband and their seven children arrived in Houston in 1980 after fleeing the Communist regime in Vietnam. She credits her mother-in-law for teaching her how to cook traditional Vietnamese dishes and she memorized dozens of recipes used in the restaurants.

"We hope you experience the warmth, tradition, and culinary treasures of Vietnam and our people," the website says.

Kim Son has been recognized by prestigious magazines including Bon Appétit, Esquire, and Food & Wine has been named “Best Vietnamese Restaurant” by the Houston Press several times.

