Give KHOU 11 Anchor Mia Gradney a minute for a preview of her latest podcast featuring three teens doing big things.

This trio takes part in everything from entrepreneurship, to professional acting gigs and important high profile appearances.

Their drive to be successful is matched by their compassion for others mostly their age. They want teens to feel empowered to do good and give back.

Check out Mia's preview and then listen to the Give Mia a Minute podcast to hear how these inspiring young people manage it all while finding time to help others.

If you're worried about the future they'll definitely ease your concerns with their charisma and determination.

The Give Mia A Minute podcast is available for listening on most of your major podcast platforms.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM