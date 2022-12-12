HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park

This is a Christmas light experience you can enjoy in the comfort of your own car with as many of your friends and family as it can safely handle.

KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park.

"Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."

"Families can come pay one ticket price for the whole family and drive through in their own personal caravan and experience a million lights all synced to our radio station," said White.

It's all laid out in the parking lot of Typhoon Texas in Katy: more than a million lights stretched over a mile. The Light Park also operates at Hurricane Harbor in Spring, as well as at locations in San Antonio and Arlington.

"They’re all a little unique with their own flair," White said.

The Light Park is a place for people who love details and those who like looking at the big picture. You can take as much time as you want looking at those intricately designed lights or just soak it all in.

"It is completely one of a kind," said White.

The holiday pop-up runs rain or shine through Jan. 1. It takes about 30 to 40 minutes on weeknights and more like an hour on busy weekends.

"You can go see Christmas lights pretty much anywhere, but you cannot be completely immersed like you can here at The Light Park," White said. "You can’t find a better value."