HIDDEN GEM: Deck the Trees

The fabulous forest at Alley Theatre and the George R. Brown Convention Center celebrates more than just the holidays.

HOUSTON — Consider the halls decked at the George R. Brown Convention Center! With just a peek through its windows, you can check out this magnificent display of more than a dozen trees, each with its own personality.

"It’s really, really beautiful," said Brandon Kahn.

The fabulous forest celebrates more than just the holidays. There’s an Astros tree, a Space City tree, a dessert tree, a lantern tree and so many more.

"This is our 16th season doing it," Kahn said, referring to Deck the Trees.

The event, which started at Alley Theatre, has expanded to the GRB.

"Being able to experience it beyond our building is also really important for us," said Kahn, the Alley's general manager.

He shared the trees – and the sponsorships that go along with them – benefit the theater’s educational, community and artistic initiatives.

"Every year there are different trees, so you’re not going to see the same one every year," Kahn said.

This year’s themes include the Queen of Hearts and even a Selena tree. Doing “anything for Selenas” is not required, but you will need a ticket to an Alley Theatre production.

"You get to come see A Christmas Carol, which is an all-new production," shared Kahn. "This is a new production directed by our artistic director Rob Melrose. It was also written by him. He did an adaptation of it."

Or you can see What-a-Christmas, an adult holiday comedy set in a Texas fast-food staple.

"Those are ways you can come in here and be able to see these amazing trees," Kahn said.