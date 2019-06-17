HOUSTON — There’s a dad in southeast Houston that deserves a little extra attention this Father’s Day.

It’s because David Infante goes above and beyond to celebrate his son with special needs every day.

Maverick Infante, 6, is autistic and has cerebral palsy. He was born premature, and weighed less than a pound when he was born.

Despite the challenges he’s overcome, Maverick is happy and joyful, just like other kids.

“He went through a lot. Every day that he wakes up and he’s making progress and smiling, we need to be happy about that and celebrate that,” said David, his father.

The family makes the most of every day.

Maverick has met superheroes and Houston heroes, like rapper Trae the Truth and JJ Watt. He is even competing in a Mr. Wonderful Pageant in the Woodlands later this month.

His adventures are documented on his “TeamMav13” Instagram page, which his dad created for him.

“We do that, because we want to inspire a family with a child with special needs. Let them know that regardless of what you have got going on – we know it’s going to be hard, we know it’s going to be challenging – you can still live a normal life. Don’t be put in a bubble. Get out there and do what the other kids are doing and get involved,” David said.

He explained they don’t just do that for Maverick. David feels it’s just as important for others to meet him.

“I think the more they get to interact with Maverick, the more they learn about kids with special needs,” said David. “I don’t want by son to get bullied. I know that’s part of life sometimes and it’s pretty sad. But if I have a team of kids that are on his side that have been raised with him basically and have been exposed to him, they’re going to have his back.”

If they get a glimpse into his life, David is sure you’ll see what he does.

He says Maverick is more than a kid with special needs, he’s a blessing.

