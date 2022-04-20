Buying your spring plants and flowers online could save you time

As garden centers prep for Mother's Day, some are turning to the internet to learn and buy their plants.

TEXAS, USA — Gardening season is underway and many people are taking trips to Lowe's, Home Depot and local gardening centers. But some people are shopping from their comfort of their own home.

Online plant shopping become more popular the peak of the pandemic. People couldn't even get into a greenhouse to look around.

A lot of gardeners have been buying their plants and flowers online. That includes homeowners like Patti Hall who says it's more beneficial than looking in person.

"Its a great way to shop for people who have trouble getting out," she said.

Another plus: it could be easier to find plant online than to spend hours wandering around a greenhouse.

"I do look at a lot of their plants online before I come to the store," said Hall. "You can find out what's good for shade, what's good for sunlit areas, things like that."

Plant shops are expecting more online orders than usual to continue.

Garden center owner Kyle Natrop built a special pickup area just for internet shoppers. He also says customers can get their order delivered instead for a small fee.

"Just about everything from trees, shrubs, perennials. Order online, just pull up, and we throw it in the car, and you are out the door," he said.

The one downside to online shopping for a garden is you don't get to touch the plants before you buy them. But, just like with grocery shopping, customer Gloria Vigo says it could save her a lot of time this upcoming summer.