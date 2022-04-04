Couples finding ways to cut back after inflation leads to soaring wedding costs

Couples are getting hit with sticker shock when it comes to all aspects of wedding planning.

TEXAS, USA — It's the biggest day of your life: your wedding.

But this year, brides, grooms, parents, and even guests could be facing some serious sticker shock.

Gas prices, raw material costs and shopping problems are all hitting the wedding industry hard this spring.

At bridal shops everywhere, consultants are trying to find affordable dresses for nervous couples stunned by recent price hikes.

"It's crazy, it's really expensive for sure," bride-to-be Madison Cox said. "Stuff has gone up a lot, even from people who got married a few years ago."

According to The Knot, the average gown is now $1,900, up from $1,600 pre-pandemic.

Shop manager Tina Minshall says manufacturers are hitting her with rising labor, shipping, and silk costs.

"They are just now passing on the price increases they have had the past two years," Minshall said.

But it's not just bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses seeing price hikes this year.

Brides and grooms are getting hit with sticker shock when it comes to all aspects of wedding planning.

A sit-down dinner? Plan on $75 a guest, according to The Knot's latest survey.

A Photographer? The average is now $2,500, which shocked grandmother Sandra Ashby.

"We were talking thousands of dollars," Ashby said. "Not just $1,000 or $1,500 as it was when my daughters got married."

And if you're just a guest, you're not off the hook either. A setting of fine china dinnerware is now almost $100.

"The cost of food has gone up," Minshall said. "The price of rentals has gone up, gas prices, and that affects everything when you are planning a wedding"

Minshall says to keep costs down, look for marked down off-the-rack dresses. Also, start planning a year ahead, if you can. Six months is no longer enough time, especially with vendors now overbooked due to postponed weddings.

"When I was looking for my venue there were two weekends available for 2022," Cox said, as she mentioned she is just glad she locked in some decent prices last year.

Finally, the day of the week you get married can make a big difference.