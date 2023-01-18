Lunar New Year 2023: List of Houston events to celebrate year of the rabbit

On Jan. 22, 2023, more than a billion people around the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year. It's often referred to as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival.

HOUSTON — Asians in Houston and around the world will celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year beginning this weekend with festivals, family gatherings and traditional dances.

10 things to know about Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year officially begins on Jan. 22, 2023

This is the year of the rabbit, considered the luckiest of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac because it represents peace, prosperity and longevity.

In Vietnam, families will celebrate the year of the cat, which is also considered a lucky animal.

Lunar New Year is also called Chinese New Year because it's based on the Chinese zodiac calendar.

People in some parts of the world call it Spring Festival.

Called “hong bao” in Mandarin, ornate red envelopes filled with money are given to children and elderly relatives.

The color red symbolizes energy, happiness, and luck in Chinese cultures so it's often worn to celebrate the new year.

Lunar New Year falls on a different day each year.

The date in the Gregorian calendar changes from year to year but always falls in January or February.

It's a 15-day celebration that ends with the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year.

Lunar New Year events in Houston

2023 Lunar New Year Festival

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

9800 Town Park Drive

Free outdoor event

"An annual tradition in Houston’s Asiatown since 2003, the festival celebrates both the Lunar New Year and the beauty of Houston’s vast cultural diversity," according to the Chinese Community Center's website.

Performances throughout the day will include traditional lion and dragon dances, delicious food and a variety of vendors.

Children's Museum Lunar New Year Bash

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

1500 Binz St.

Admission: $15

Hop on over to Children’s Museum Houston to celebrate the year of the rabbit with a day full of fun events for the kiddos.

Enjoy special performances by traditional dancers, crafts for the kids and more.

Become immersed in Houston's diverse Asian heritage and ring in the Lunar New Year. Enjoy a day of performances and inspired activities celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. Come celebrate with us this Saturday! https://t.co/aiiLNZnY8Q pic.twitter.com/6o7wgNGs8A — Children's Museum Houston (@cmhouston) January 17, 2023

Pearland Lunar New Year festival and gala

Jan. 21

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Pearland Junior High West

Free and open to the public

The Pearland Chinese Association and the Alliance of Youth Leaders welcome the community to a Lunar New Year festival and gala Saturday afternoon.

The event will feature performances from artists, students and residents. There will also be games, crafts, robotics, food trucks and more.

The Lunar New Year Gala will begin at 7 p.m.

Lunar New Year at Solstice

Jan. 22

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Discovery Green

Free admission

Discovery Green, the beautiful, 12-acre downtown park, is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration in connection with winter art installation Solstice.

It will include performances by Asian dancers, food vendors and more activities for the whole family.

Asia Society Texas Lunar New Year Festival

Jan. 28

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

1370 Southmore Boulevard

Free and open to the public

Please RSVP for planning purposes

The Asia Society is hosting its annual Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Ring in the year of the rabbit with music and dance performances, crafts and other activities. Some lucky children will even receive red envelopes!

Drums, dances, dim sum, and more await at our FREE #LunarNewYear festival! Enjoy all-ages arts and crafts, ticketed performances, and lots of fun on January 28 — RSVP now to help us plan for this free celebration! » https://t.co/ROipA1k8L0 pic.twitter.com/4MOhMkgDrv — Asia Society Texas Center (@asiasocietytx) January 13, 2023

Splendor of Huaxing

Jan. 28

1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Brown Foundation Performing Arts Theater

Tickets are $10; Asia Society members receive 35% off

"From modern interpretations of traditional tunes to classic folk dances, the performances highlight a variety of performers and dance styles," according to the group's website.

Huaxing Arts Group Houston is a made up of Chinese Americans in the Greater Houston Area.

At our FREE #LunarNewYear festival on January 28, enjoy Chinese music and dance performances in celebration of the Spring Festival, highlighting modern interpretations and classic folk traditions alike! Capacity is limited so purchase tickets soon! » https://t.co/ROipA1k8L0 pic.twitter.com/2kCX2ZIsoK — Asia Society Texas Center (@asiasocietytx) January 9, 2023

