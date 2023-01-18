Lunar New Year 2023: List of Houston events to celebrate year of the rabbit

HOUSTON — Asians in Houston and around the world will celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year beginning this weekend with festivals, family gatherings and traditional dances.
10 things to know about Lunar New Year
- The Lunar New Year officially begins on Jan. 22, 2023
- This is the year of the rabbit, considered the luckiest of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac because it represents peace, prosperity and longevity.
- In Vietnam, families will celebrate the year of the cat, which is also considered a lucky animal.
- Lunar New Year is also called Chinese New Year because it's based on the Chinese zodiac calendar.
- People in some parts of the world call it Spring Festival.
- Called “hong bao” in Mandarin, ornate red envelopes filled with money are given to children and elderly relatives.
- The color red symbolizes energy, happiness, and luck in Chinese cultures so it's often worn to celebrate the new year.
- Lunar New Year falls on a different day each year.
- The date in the Gregorian calendar changes from year to year but always falls in January or February.
- It's a 15-day celebration that ends with the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year.
Lunar New Year events in Houston
2023 Lunar New Year Festival
- Saturday, Jan. 21
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 9800 Town Park Drive
- Free outdoor event
"An annual tradition in Houston’s Asiatown since 2003, the festival celebrates both the Lunar New Year and the beauty of Houston’s vast cultural diversity," according to the Chinese Community Center's website.
Performances throughout the day will include traditional lion and dragon dances, delicious food and a variety of vendors.
Children's Museum Lunar New Year Bash
- Saturday, Jan. 21
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- 1500 Binz St.
- Admission: $15
Hop on over to Children’s Museum Houston to celebrate the year of the rabbit with a day full of fun events for the kiddos.
Enjoy special performances by traditional dancers, crafts for the kids and more.
Pearland Lunar New Year festival and gala
- Jan. 21
- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Pearland Junior High West
- Free and open to the public
The Pearland Chinese Association and the Alliance of Youth Leaders welcome the community to a Lunar New Year festival and gala Saturday afternoon.
The event will feature performances from artists, students and residents. There will also be games, crafts, robotics, food trucks and more.
The Lunar New Year Gala will begin at 7 p.m.
Lunar New Year at Solstice
- Jan. 22
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Discovery Green
- Free admission
Discovery Green, the beautiful, 12-acre downtown park, is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration in connection with winter art installation Solstice.
It will include performances by Asian dancers, food vendors and more activities for the whole family.
Asia Society Texas Lunar New Year Festival
- Jan. 28
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 1370 Southmore Boulevard
- Free and open to the public
- Please RSVP for planning purposes
The Asia Society is hosting its annual Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Ring in the year of the rabbit with music and dance performances, crafts and other activities. Some lucky children will even receive red envelopes!
Splendor of Huaxing
- Jan. 28
- 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- Brown Foundation Performing Arts Theater
- Tickets are $10; Asia Society members receive 35% off
"From modern interpretations of traditional tunes to classic folk dances, the performances highlight a variety of performers and dance styles," according to the group's website.
Huaxing Arts Group Houston is a made up of Chinese Americans in the Greater Houston Area.
Lunar New Year preparations around the world