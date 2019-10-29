HOUSTON — DeAndre Hopkins is already winning on the field, but now he's taking his talents to Halloween parties, too.

The all-world Texans receiver dressed up as the Genie from Aladdin and posted a video to his Instagram page.

We'd say he did a pretty good job!

Carlos Correa even chimed in with a comment that says "W" along with a fire emoji.

Let's hope Correa is able to get another W on Tuesday night in Game 6 of the World Series.

