After their wedding was postponed, family surprises couple with car parade

It’s the one thing that wasn’t planned—an unfortunate reality for so many couples: coronavirus forcing them to re-book their wedding.

“I was in shock and disbelief. You dream of this day since you were a little girl and then this happens. It just put everything to a pause," Courtlyne Darby said.

“We have a new date so the wedding will go on," groom Justin Vallier said.

But the couple’s family couldn’t let this day just pass them by.

So they decided to make what was supposed to be their wedding day still a day to remember.

It began with brunch and then some photos of the couple.

But the biggest surprise was waiting just around the corner.

Their wedding party arrived, in another style. They made signs and brought balloons. It was their show of love for the lovebirds.

“I was totally surprised. I was not expecting it," Courtlyne said.

“They’re building memories even now. Even in the midst of the COVID virus, they’re building memories. They will forever remember this day," father-of-the-bride Joseph Darby said.

Dad says it wasn’t easy keeping the secret.

“It was hard to get them here, to get it started, but once we got them here, the calls had gone out to family and friends, and every body immediately jumped in," Joseph said.

It may no longer be their special day, but that doesn’t mean this day wasn’t special.

“We’ll never forget this day. April 18 will forever be etched in our hearts," Courtlyne said.