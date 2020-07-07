State Fare Kitchen & Bar brings delicious Southern-style comfort food to Sugar Land Town Square

The Houston-based restaurant is slated to open its second location on July 8.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — State Fare Kitchen and Bar is getting a second location in the Houston area this week.

The restaurant known for its comfort food with a Southern flare scheduled to open at Sugar Land Town Square on July 8, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The menu features a variety of favorites including ‘Texas Red’ Beef Chili Frito Pie, Jalapeno Hushpuppies, Smoked Double Pork Chop, Fried Gulf Shrimp and Purist Mac ‘n Cheese.

Of course, few dishes are comforting than a delicious burger or sandwich. The selection offers a classic cheeseburger, po’ boys and even a Bahn Mi inspired burger with pork belly.

The eatery also has brunch and late-night service on the weekend.

The original State Fare opened in Memorial City in 2016.

You can find location hours and menus at www.statefaretx.com.