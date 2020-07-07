Deputy constable shot in north Harris County while responding to disturbance call

We don't know the condition of the deputy constable. A suspect is not in custody, but SWAT has been called.

HOUSTON — We have breaking news out of north Harris County, where a deputy constable has been shot.

It happened at an apartment complex at 13875 Ella Boulevard. Deputy constables were responding to a disturbance call when one of them was shot by a suspect with a rifle. Deputy constables fired back, but it's not clear if a suspect was hit.

SWAT has been called to the scene, which is still active. People are being told to avoid the area.

The deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in The Woodlands in unknown condition.

