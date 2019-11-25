HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Nov. 9, 2019*

Some consumers and retail employees may be pushing back against the ever-creeping Black Friday hours, but this Thanksgiving is set to see almost all major Houston malls open late on Thursday to allow after-dinner shoppers to get a head start.

In past years, individual retailers at these malls were not required to open on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, individual retailers like Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Cincinnati-based Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) and Minnesota-based Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) will continue to open on Thanksgiving, either all day or in the evening.

USA Today has a list of several major retailers nationwide that will be open on Thanksgiving, but Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Costco (Nasdaq: COST), Sam's Club, Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are among the largest retailers that will be closed.

For a list of ALL the Houston-area malls that will be open -- and the hours they'll be open -- visit the Houston Business Journal

