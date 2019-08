PEARLAND, Texas — Killen’s Burgers in Pearland is ready to chew up the competition in the Chicken Sandwich Wars.

They’ll give away 1,000 free chicken sandwiches -- with purchase -- this Saturday, Sept. 1.

It will be first-come, first-served, and only one per customer.

You can choose between regular or Nashville Hot.

Doors open at 11 a.m.

Wear comfy shoes, pack your patience and be prepared for heavy traffic and a long line.

