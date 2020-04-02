HOUSTON — If your sweetie is a foodie with an adventurous side, the “Love on Fire” Box could be the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.

It features chocolate-covered strawberries sprinkled with spicy Ghost Pepper flakes.

The ghost pepper is 100 times hotter than a jalapeno and triggers your brain to release endorphins and dopamine, according to Edible Arrangements.

They say the combination can create a euphoria similar to falling in love.

Fair warning though: This could backfire in a big way. Your honey might hate you for torturing them with one of the world’s hottest peppers.

At best, they probably won’t be feeling too hot – or they might be feeling TOO hot -- so you better include some heartburn meds and Pepto in the box.

Come to think of it, maybe these ghost pepper strawberries would be a better gift for the ex who ghosted you.

All kidding aside, Edible Arrangements is offering an alternative for customers who can’t handle the heat.

The “Burning Love Bouquet” features strawberries dipped in semi-sweet chocolate and sprinkled with spicy chipotle chili flakes.

The chipotle chilis are red jalapeno peppers with moderate heat and a sweet, smoky flavor.

Both options will be available to order on Feb. 10.

