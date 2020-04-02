SUGAR LAND, Texas — Latin rock icon and multiple Grammy award-winning artist Juanes announced his 2020 North American Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour.

The extensive 40-plus date tour will make a stop in the Houston area at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Sept. 26. The tour will make several stops in Texas including Dallas, San Antonio, McAllen, Midland and El Paso.

The tour, name for Juanes’ new album, will kick off on Oct. 25 in Temecula, Calif.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

Additional information can also be found on https://www.juanes.net/tour/.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at noon local time until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Juanes has sold millions of albums around world, while notching 12 No. 1 singles. Juanes is the only artist holding two of Billboard’s ”Top-5 Latin Pop Songs of All-Time.”

Juanes 2020 North American Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour dates:

DATE CITY VENUE

4/14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

4/16 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

4/17 Providence, RI The Strand Ballroom & Theatre*

4/18 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

4/21 Boston, MA House of Blues

4/23 Montreal, QC MTELUS

4/24 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

4/25 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

4/27 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

4/28 Omaha, NE Ralston Arena

4/29 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

5/1 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

5/3 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live*

5/5 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

5/7 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

5/9 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre

5/10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

9/23 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

9/25 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center

9/26 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

9/27 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory

9/29 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

10/1 Midland, TX La Hacienda Event Center*

10/2 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre

10/3 Tucson, AZ Ava Amphitheater*

10/5 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

10/6 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater*

10/8 Spokane, WA Marlin Woodson Theater at The Fox

10/9 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House

10/10 Kennewick, WA Toyota Arena

10/11 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

10/15 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/16 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 Primm, NV Star of the Desert Arena

10/18 San Francisco, CA SF Masonic Auditorium

10/22 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre

10/23 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino Resort*

10/24 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino Resort*

10/25 Temecula, CA Pechanga Theater

*not a Live Nation date

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter