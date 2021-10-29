How to have a safe Halloween in Harris County

Precinct 4 Constable Deputies will be on patrol and they’re asking trick-or-treaters to protect themselves.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Halloween night is almost here, and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office wants to keep families safe. Constable Mark Herman says they have plans to protect the communities his office serves.

“We have scheduled additional deputies to patrol Halloween night,” says Herman. “In addition, we will have patrol deputies specifically targeting known sex offenders that live in our communities. Our #1 goal is to keep our kids safe.”

Deputies on patrol will have a list of offenders in their assigned areas and the conditions for their parole or probation. Sex offenders are usually not allowed to participate in Halloween. They won’t have decorations, candy or their porch lights on.

While the deputies are on the streets, the Constable’s Office is asking trick-or-treaters to skip the tricks and focus on the treats on Halloween night. Here are some tips to stay safe and out of trouble:

Be careful when crossing a street!

Look both ways for cars to pass before you cross the road. If the street has a stoplight, wait until the crosswalk light says it’s OK to cross. And when it does, you should still look in both directions.

Tell your parents about your plans!

If you’re going out with friends, make sure your parents know where you’re going and who you’re going with. And if they give you a curfew, try to be home when they say so. Be sure to give them a call if you’re coming in late.

It’s NEVER cool to vandalize property or hurt animals!