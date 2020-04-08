Explore the Houston Arboretum

The non-profit nature sanctuary offers up miles of trails for you to check out plants and animals native to our area.

HOUSTON — Even as businesses reopen, millions of employees are still working from home. We all get to the point when it’s time to get out of our house and out of our head, so #HTownRush is starting a new series exploring all the Houston-area places you can go to let your feet and mind wander.

We’re starting at one of Brandi’s favorite places in town: the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center. Plenty of people know all about it, but it’s surprising how many people don’t.

The arboretum’s 155 acres butt up against Memorial Park and it’s right of the West Loop, so it’s super accessible. The non-profit nature sanctuary offers up miles of trails for you to check out plants and animals native to our area.

If you really want to dig in, it offers all kinds of educational programs and just extended its virtual summer camp.

“When we found out that a lot of school districts were pushing back, we wanted to make that offering available because a lot of families are still looking for things for their kids to do,” explained Christine Mansfield, the arboretum’s Marketing & Development Manager.

The camp includes all sorts of crafts, experiments, scavenger hunts and daily Zoom classes with Naturalists. Click here for details about how to sign up.

The arboretum’s open from 7 a.m. until dusk every day and it’s free to visit. The crew asks that if you’re sick, stay home. Practice social distancing while you’re here and, if it’s too crowded, visit another park.

What’s your go-to spot to get away? Let Brandi know by emailing bsmith@khou.com.