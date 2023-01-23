'Horrific conditions': SPCA rescues over two dozen dogs, cats from property in south Houston

Some of the emaciated animals were found tied to wire kennels inside a "filthy 5 x 5 storage shed filled with feces and urine, stacks of garbage and live roaches."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — More than two dozen dogs and cats were taken to the Houston SPCA after they were rescued from "horrific conditions" on a southside property.

The 11 dogs, eight puppies and seven cats were emaciated and suffering from a variety of medical issues, according to the SPCA.

They said seven of the animals were found tied to wire kennels inside a "filthy 5 x 5 storage shed filled with feces and urine, stacks of garbage and live roaches."

Others were found chained to various items on the property, in a garage or inside the home, "with deplorable living conditions."

They had no food or water and were soaked in urine, according to the SPCA.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 worked with the SPCA's animal cruelty investigations team to get an emergency warrant to rescue the animals.

They're being treated by veterinarians and getting tender loving care from other staff members.

If convicted of animal cruelty, the owner could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine, the SPCA said.

You can report animal cruelty by calling 713-869-7722 or submit a tip online at www.houstonspca.org.

The SPCA has dozens of dogs, cats and other small pets available for adoption. See photos and descriptions here.