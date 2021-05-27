Momma dog, 11 puppies found abandoned in heat and humidity, Houston SPCA says

If your pet must stay outside, make sure they have adequate shelter with access to plenty of cool, fresh water and shade, the SPCA warns.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is now caring for 11 puppies and a momma dog who were found left in a box and tied up in the Texas heat and humidity on Wednesday, the organization said.

Veterinary staff said the canines’ temperatures were registered at 104 degrees.

“They are all now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA, but there could have been a very tragic ending if they were not seen or managed to wander into nearby traffic,” stated the SPCA.

The organization released several photos of the pup family getting cared for.

If you can no longer care for your pets, you can make arrangements for their care with the SPCA Rehoming Center at 713-869-SPCA.

They also released these pet safety tips as we get closer to the deadly summer heat:

NEVER leave pets in a car, even for a short amount of time. The car can serve as an oven and temperatures can soar very quickly. This can potentially cause brain damage or even death.

Both dogs and cats should be on heartworm preventative year-round, but it is especially important in the summer months due to the increased mosquito population. Heartworms are dangerous parasites that spread through the bite of just one infected mosquito.

Bring your pet inside your air-conditioned home. If your pet must stay outside, make sure they have adequate shelter with access to plenty of cool, fresh water, and shade. Failure to do that is animal cruelty and is against state law. Report animal cruelty here

On very hot days, limit a pet’s jog or walk to the early morning or late evening hours. Keep in mind that asphalt and concrete get very hot and can burn your pet’s paws.