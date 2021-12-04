Dog stuck in fence on third-floor balcony rescued in East Houston

The patio registered 106 degrees and the Lhasa Apso was in heat distress, according to the SPCA.

HOUSTON — A dog found wedged in a fence on a third-floor balcony was rescued by the Houston SPCA Sunday.

Video shows the little Lhasa Apso barking frantically as he tried to free himself and appeared to nearly fall from the balcony.

The apartment patio registered 106 degrees and the dog was in heat distress, according to the SPCA.

Someone alerted the SPCA and they sent a rescue team to the complex near Griggs Road in east Houston.

“Even though spring temperatures may seem mild to humans, leaving a pet outside in the direct sun can still have devastating consequences,” said Adam Reynolds, the SPCA’s Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator. “If you plan on leaving your home, please bring your pet inside to ensure their safety.”

The dog is now at the SPCA and they say he'll be available for adoption soon.