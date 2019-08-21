HOUSTON — A very touching moment Tuesday night at a west Houston animal hospital.

Law enforcement officers from all over the Houston area gathered there to pay tribute to a K-9 that had to be put down because of cancer.

At least a dozen units drove with flashing lights to honor Officer Pepper.

Private citizens lined up and saluted as they passed by in the parking lot of Vergi animal hospital.

“Tonight, we said goodbye to a very special K-9 officer who served our city with great dignity and respect,” Vergi posted on Facebook. “We honored her, her service, and hugged her tight as she enjoyed being surrounded by her fellow officers. She is a true hero. Godspeed, sweet girl.”

Page Moore from Corridor Rescue witnessed the bittersweet scene outside Vergi Animal Hospital.

“There was a unit from every precinct in Houston there to send him off. Was an amazing thing to see,” Page said.

The Village Fire Department also sent a couple of fire trucks.

Officer Pepper had served with HPD for 10 years. During that time, she helped seize $59 million worth of drugs, cash and property.

Thank you for your service, Officer Pepper, and may you rest in peace.

