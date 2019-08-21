HOUSTON — A deputy constable is okay after being shot in the parking lot for a park and ride in southwest Houston, the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office said early Wednesday.

The constable's office said the bullet hit the deputy in the chest plate of his bulletproof vest. Another round hit the deputy's flashlight.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The constable's office said the deputy was trying to stop a driver from leaving the Missouri City Park and Ride at 13849 Fondren Road.

The silver Honda car driven by the suspected shooter was stopped near the intersection of West Odem Drive and Post Oak Road, HPD says.

OnScene.TV

A witness at the scene says the deputy constable was able to walk to a stretcher before being loaded into an ambulance. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be released later this morning.

Some 30 minutes after the shooting, Houston Police officers spotted the Silver Honda car with Florida plates that left the scene. Officers arrested the suspected shooter near the intersection of Post Oak Road and West Orem Drive after a short chase, the police department confirms.

The deputy shot is a five-year veteran of the force. Authorities have not officially released his name.

