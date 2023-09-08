Helping Houston Zoo animals beat the heat

From icy treats to fish pops and cool showers, Houston Zoo employees are working extra hard to keep the animals comfortable during this brutal heatwave.

HOUSTON — Everyone and everything is trying to keep cool right now in the Houston area, even animals at the Houston Zoo. We got a behind-the-scenes look at what they're doing to beat the heat.

Elephants are literally turning upside down on their backs in ponds and using their trunks to spray dirt or water over their backs to keep cool. But not every animal comes equipped with its own personal shower head.

On the hottest days, some creatures like elephants get the best manmade treat of all.

“We’ll give them access to their AC bedroom areas. We give our animals the best care we can," Houston Zoo Director of Animals Tarah Cornelius said. "If that includes a little extra AC, it includes a little extra AC.”

Zookeepers also use heat guns to read the surface temperature of various places. If it gets too toasty, it's into the AC the animals go.

The giant Galapagos turtles get hosed down daily with a shower spray to cool off. They stay cooler in part thanks to their shells. Even in the afternoon heat, the tortoiseshell felt cooler than my hand.

To cool down and stay hydrated, animals also get ice pops and jello - often with a surprise inside, depending on their diet.

“We’ll put in a yummy treat, fruit, lettuce, a piece of meat," Cornelius said.

Fans aplenty help keep staffers cool. They also get AC breaks.

“We have electrolyte popsicles, a little treat, ice treats for people and animals," Cornelius explained.

The cooldowns help perk up the animals who get curious about visitors.

