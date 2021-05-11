Mama dog, puppies rescued from Houston storm drain are headed to new home

Carnitas and the Tacos -- as rescuers dubbed them -- have been with a foster mom who volunteered after seeing our original report.

We have great news about the stray dog and her four puppies that were rescued from a Houston storm drain last month.

Carnitas, Barbacoa, Carne Asada, Pollo and Pastor – aka Carnitas and the Tacos -- are headed to a new home in Colorado.

The dogs have been with foster mom Sharron Graves in Angleton. She volunteered to take them after seeing our original report on the rescue.

They were taken to Rescued Pets Movement Monday before the trip to their new home.

The rescue

Pam Ashley, Emily Daniels and Shireen Hyrapiet -- who connected on the Nextdoor app – teamed up to rescue the five dogs after learning they were in a storm drain on Irvington.

They had been trying to catch Carnitas for weeks. She and the puppies got their names because mama liked to hang out near a taco stand in the Lindale Park area. (Smart dog!)

Anytime anyone spotted the pregnant dog near busy roads, they would meet up to look for her. But each time, she got spooked and ran away.

After a tip that Carnitas had given birth, the group met to cook up a rescue plan. That’s when a stranger named Sabrina Amador joined them and volunteered to go into the storm drain.

Anytime anyone spotted the pregnant dog near busy roads, they would meet up to look for her. But each time, she got spooked and ran away.

After a tip that Carnitas had given birth, the group met to cook up a rescue plan. That’s when a stranger named Sabrina Amador joined them and volunteered to go into the storm drain.

She squeezed into a small hole and scooted on her belly about 30 feet into the drain to grab Carnitas with a catch stick. The mama dog wasn’t a happy camper when they pulled her out of the hole and away from her babies.

Photos: Rescued dog puppies get new home 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Sabrina barely had time to catch her breath before going back down for the puppies. She was able to pick up all four of them but scooting backward on her belly wasn't easy.

One by one, Sabrina handed the pups to her fellow rescuers before climbing out of the hole. The puppies were quickly reunited with mama Carnitas in a large crate.

The entire rescue was documented on cellphone video.

Emily kept the four-legged family for a few days but would have eventually been forced to surrender them to BARC if Sharron hadn’t stepped up.