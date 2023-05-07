Coast Guard rescues dog found floating in water after getting spooked by fireworks

Bingo was found floating by the Freeport Station crew so they pulled him into their boat.

FREEPORT, Texas — A U.S. Coast Guard crew patrolling off the coast of Freeport Tuesday night spotted something unexpected while inspecting a vessel. There was a dog floating in the water.

The Freeport Station crew pulled the exhausted and frightened dog into their boat and took him ashore.

The pup's new Coast Guard buddies wrapped him in a towel and gave him plenty of TLC.

It turned out the dog named Bingo had high-tailed it into the water after getting spooked by fireworks.

He was reunited with his grateful family and no doubt happy to be on dry land and back home again after a little too much 4th of July excitement.

Well done, guys!

In Galveston, good Samaritans and another Coast Guard crew rescued five people thrown into the water after a boat collision. All five were injured and no one was wearing a life jacket.