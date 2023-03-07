Video: Houstonians stop traffic to save ducks crossing busy highway

The good Samaritans stopped busy traffic on Highway 290 feeder to help the ducks get to safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — As all parents can attest to, protecting your children is not always the easiest job -- and sometimes it takes a village.

A great example of that is a video that was posted to TikTok Sunday showing what appears to be a father and son helping a pair of ducks get their ducklings across a busy Houston highway.

TikTok user "southern.made.petite" posted the 40-second video and said the good Samaritans stopped traffic on Highway 290 feeder to help the family of ducks get to safety. The good Samaritans first helped some of the baby ducklings hop a curb and then they followed the duck family to a nearby sidewalk, making sure they were safe every waddle of the way.

"Great teaching moment for the son and my son in my car," said TikTok's southern.made.petite.

She's hoping to find the two heroes so she can share the video with them. As of Monday, the video has been shared over 800 times and has over 63,000 likes.