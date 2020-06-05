Houston father-daughter duo launch podcast addressing suicide awareness

“Leaving the Valley: What You Should Know About Suicide" aims to remove the stigma.

HOUSTON — Kimi Buser-Clancy once saw a friend cry out for help.

She felt powerless and didn’t know what to do, so she turned to her father, Dr. Sam Buser, who is a staff psychologist for the Houston Fire Department and an expert on mental health and suicide.

Their conversation sparked an idea behind their new podcast, “Leaving the Valley: What You Should Know About Suicide.”

“Too often suicide is discussed in broad strokes and addressed as a small part of the greater topic of mental health,” said Buser-Clancy, a voice actor and activist. “We want to have nuanced conversations with very specific and detailed look at the numerous topics to suicide—and we also want to bring in thoughtful experts to help with these deeper dives."

The father-daughter duo hopes to remove the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health by tackling various subjects head on.

They’ve released four episodes so far covering topics such as what to do if you or someone you care for is suicidal. They also discuss the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.

“There is a real need for tools and resources right now for those who have battled depression for a long time, those who may be struggling due to current circumstances, and those in their lives who can help,” Buser said. “We want to be a source of support and education.”

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio or LeavingTheValley.com. New episodes are released the first and third Thursdays of each month.

“We’re only beginning to scratch the surface of the content we want to cover,” Buser-Clancy said.