Actor/director John Krasinski visits Houston theater for opening night of 'A Quiet Place II'

"A Quiet Place 2" was officially released May 28 in theaters only after the pandemic delayed the release of the sequel by more than a year, CBS News reported.

HOUSTON — You wouldn't believe who was spotted in Houston Friday evening.

Actor and director John Krasinski surprised movie-goers at the opening screening of "A Quiet Place 2" at one of the Regal Theatres in Houston.

"The Office" actor posted a video of his special appearance on his social media pages. He took several pictures with guest and even spoke to the theatre before the movie began, joking about how he wore a green shirt and didn't realize he would be taking pictures in front of a green screen that would therefore make his upper-body blend in with the background.

Krasinski said he has been traveling around the county welcoming people back to movie theaters while promoting his new movie.

So far he has visited Los Angeles, Cleveland and even Miami.

Krasinski, who stars in the movie with his wife, Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, said neither of them wanted to make a sequel at first, CBS News reported.