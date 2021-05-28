Watch: Lightning show across Houston area

Storms with a tremendous amount of lightning passed through the Houston area last night. These are some of your videos and images.

A strong line of storms moved through Central and South Texas Friday before moving into the Houston area. The storms came with thousands of strikes of lightning.

These are some of your photos and videos.

Alexandre M. shot this video from a balcony in the Medical Center, pointed toward the Galleria area.

And Houston Storm Chaser Pastor Jaime G captured a strike that looks like it was right over downtown Houston.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Addison Green shot a video of several strikes of lightning with the storms.

The storms moved in from the west. Heather J. in Cinco Ranch caught this video as the line was arriving.

KHOU 11 Digital Director Randy K. also caught video from the storm as it was nearing.