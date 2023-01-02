Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston

The hip hop recording artist is having a big year

HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while.

Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.

CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson caught up with Tobe. They talked about music, Houston and Tobe’s Nigerian heritage.

“I just felt way more comfortable being 100 percent myself in all aspects in my life. I’m going to draw from my real experience and my real life, my real situations and I’m going to put that in my music,” he said in the interview.

Tobe hails from Alief.